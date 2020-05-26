Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ondo State have arrested a man, Femi Onifade for sexually defiling his two daughters.

The suspect, a welder is said to have carried out the act at No 27 Liberty Hospital Road, Oluwatuyi, Akure.



Parading the Suspect at the NSCDC Headquarters in Akure, spokesman of the command said the man was arrested based on intelligence gathered by officers and men of the Anti-Human Trafficking and illegal Migration Unit

The arrest was made easy through the support of Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi. While being interrogated, the Suspect initially denied the allegation. He said: “I know what they are saying is not true. I didn’t do it. I am suffering from an offence I didn’t commit.”

But his wife, Tope Onifade, pointed accusing fingers at him. She said their neighbours responded after hearing the wailing of the children throughout the night.