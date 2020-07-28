Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has appointed a slimmed down cabinet to work towards a government of national unity, according to a statement from his office.

The new cabinet will include the Prime Minister Boubou Cissé and six other ministers.

It came hours after a summit of West African leaders called for the swift creation of a unity administration and a fresh vote, following disputed elections.

No statement has been made on the other proposals by the regional grouping Ecowas, like the resignation of 31 parliamentarians whose election was disputed and the remodeling of the constitutional court.

The opposition coalition in Mali had earlier rejected a proposal for a national unity government, insisting that President Keita must go.