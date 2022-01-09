Mali Crisis: ECOWAS Heads of State deliberate on possible sanctions over delayed elections

Authority of the Heads of states and Government of the Economic Community of West African States are in Accra, Ghana for an extraordinary session to deliberate on the political situation in the Republic of Mali.

This meeting comes after months of rising tensions over the timeline for returning Mali to civilian rule following a military takeover in 2020.

The extraordinary summit of the regional bloc is expected to discuss possible sanctions on the sahel state over potential delayed elections.

In August last year, Army officers led by colonel Assimi Goita toppled the elected administration of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keith amidst Street protest against his unpopular rule.

The military government now days it will only hold elections after a nationwide conference that will guarantee a peaceful vote which they insist is more important than a hurried election.

Nigeria’s vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the regional bloc meeting.

Already, In compliance with the decisions of the leaders, ECOWAS mediator, Nigeria’s former President Goodluck Jonathan traveled on the 5th of January to Mali where he met with authorities in the country over the timetable for democratic transition, He thereafter briefed President Buhari on the matter.