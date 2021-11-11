Makinde receives new Oyo DSS boss, calls for immediate investigation on Abolongo jailbreak

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on the new head of Department of State Services (DSS) in the state to assist in investigating the remote cause of the Abolongo jailbreak in Oyo town.

The governor made this known while receiving the new head of DSS in the state, Agada Alex, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The governor said there was need for the DSS to get to the bottom of the situation and figure out the cause of the ha governor,

According to him, I do have a request: when we visited Oyo town, I did mention that we were not sure whether the incident (jailbreak) was isolated or actually the beginning of something that may throw up various security challenges for us. I am still interested in the Service assisting to get to the bottom of what has happened in there.

The governor assured the DSS boss that administration would continue to provide necessary support to the DSS and other security agencies in the state.

“People are talking about the security situation in the state but it is stable because you have been up and doing.

“So, we want to appreciate your efforts. I do know that we have good relationship between the DSS and the government and even all the other agencies like Amotekun and Operation Burst, he said.

“Let me request that we should try to maintain that cordial relationship. The work is cut out for you in Oyo State. Yes, it is stable but a lot of work is still required to stay on top of the situation. I can only promise that, as an administration, we will continue to provide the necessary support,” Governor Makinde noted.

In his address, the new head of the DSS in the state, Agada Alex, assured the governor that the DSS will continue to do its best in securing the state and make sure it retains its pacesetter status.

He said: “What we are doing here today is just a courtesy call, to formally tell you that we are here. It is our new football field where we are going to play this round of world cup and, from what we have seen so far, we are already having successes under your guidance and we thank God for that opportunity