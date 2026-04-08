Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, alongside members of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has paid a solidarity visit to the leadership of the African Democratic Congress, following a high-level meeting in Abuja. The delegation, aligned with the Turaki-led bloc within the PDP, met with ADC…...

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, alongside members of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has paid a solidarity visit to the leadership of the African Democratic Congress, following a high-level meeting in Abuja.

The delegation, aligned with the Turaki-led bloc within the PDP, met with ADC leaders amid growing political activity and recent tensions in the opposition space.

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Speaking after the closed-door engagement, Governor Makinde said the visit was to demonstrate support for the ADC leadership and to consult on issues affecting Nigeria’s democratic process.

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He noted that the current political climate requires closer collaboration among stakeholders particularly as discussions around electoral integrity and party alignments continue to gather momentum.

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The governor also reaffirmed the group’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy stressing the need for a credible, transparent and stable electoral system.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened consultations within opposition parties… fuelling speculations about possible alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.