Makinde felicitates with Oyo residents, urges them to be peaceful

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has congratulated residents of Oyo State and Nigerians in general on witnessing the New Year, praying God to make 2022 a prosperous year for all and sundry.

Makinde, who appreciated all residents of the state for their immense support and cooperation with his government in 2021, urged them not to relent in their support and prayers for Oyo State.

The governor, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa also enjoined Oyo State residents to continue to live in harmony and take precautions regarding the prevention of the COVID-19.

According to Makinde, 2021 was a quite eventful year in the life of our dear state,” as it was characterised by developments and moments that could be termed as high and low.

The governor maintained that though there were challenges, the support of the people and their prayers ensured that Oyo State triumphed, with several landmark infrastructure development projects and programmes delivered in line with the focus of his administration to take Oyo State from poverty to prosperity.

“I congratulate all citizens and residents of Oyo State on witnessing the New Year.

“It is my prayer that 2022 will be an exciting, prosperous and rewarding year for our dear state and all its people.

“As a government, we can make one promise; that 2022 will be eventful and it will mark a decisive moment in our agenda to move the state from poverty to prosperity.

“As you would have known, our administration delivered several landmark infrastructure projects in 2021.

While many projects and policies introduced by our government to develop our state are at various stages of completion, we also flagged off several others, with 2022 set as the date line for the completion of all these efforts.