Security in Oyo State is set to receive a major boost as the state government has approved the procurement of two surveillance aircraft to combat illegal mining, kidnapping, and other security threats....

Security in Oyo State is set to receive a major boost as the state government has approved the procurement of two surveillance aircraft to combat illegal mining, kidnapping, and other security threats.

The Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this in a statement issued after the State Executive Council meeting.

According to the commissioner, the approval underscores the state government’s renewed commitment to bolstering internal security and curbing the activities of criminal elements.

He noted that while Oyo State enjoys relative peace compared to many others in the country, the government will not be complacent, as pockets of banditry and kidnapping still exist in some areas.

The two aircraft, DA 42 MNG models, are Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft equipped with sophisticated gadgets capable of identifying targets from both high and low altitudes.

Mr. Oyelade explained that the preference for these aircraft over helicopters was informed by their lower maintenance cost, easy access to spare parts, and compatibility with the Nigerian Air Force fleet enabling effective inter-agency synergy.

He further highlighted that Oyo State, with a landmass of 28,454 square kilometres, is the largest in Southern Nigeria and larger than 10 countries in Africa — making aerial surveillance critical to effective policing.

The total cost for the two ISR aircraft is ₦7,763,360,000 (Seven billion, seven hundred and sixty-three million, three hundred and sixty thousand naira).

They are expected to enhance the operations of Amotekun and other security agencies in the state by locating and neutralizing criminal hideouts.

Oyelade also stated that Amotekun in Oyo State has the highest operational strength in the Southwest, with 2,500 personnel, 181 vehicles, and 450 motorcycles. In addition, Amotekun operatives in the state receive the highest monthly salary in the region, with the least-paid earning ₦116,000.