President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to pick up Covid-Organics, Madagascar’s self-proclaimed plant-based remedy for coronavirus.

Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha broke the news at the daily briefing of the task force, which he heads.

Mr Mustapha said the country will soon take delivery of the herbal cure for coronavirus from Madagascar.

But there is an express instruction from President Muhammadu Buhari to thoroughly test this herbal medicine that is reported to have cured many confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the island country.



There are currently 21 functioning testing labs across the country but fewer bed spaces to take-in confirmed positive cases detected in these molecular laboratories.

The Presidential taskforce have now asked governors to take advantage of donations by the conference of catholic bishops and all other goodwill donation pouring in to support the national response plan to COVID-19.



Health authorities say the priority for now in the effort to flatten the curve of transmission should be prevention, detection and care.

The Presidential Taskforce also cautioned patients who have become hostile and attack health workers in the line of duty.

In the coming weeks as the gradual and phased easing of the lockdown progress, there will be an introduction of inclusive policies that recognizes the role of community ownership, guidance, acceptance and implementation.