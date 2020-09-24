The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has released the first shortlist of 137 candidates who applied for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN.

A statement released by the Committee said the 137 candidates emerged successful both at advocate filtration stages and academic pre-qualification exercise.

Acting Chief Registrar of Supreme Court/Secretary, Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Hajo Sarki, stated that “All qualified candidates shortlisted are graded under the category system of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018.”

The notice invited members of the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence” of the candidates.

It stated that “any complaint(s) presented to the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee must be accompanied with a verifying affidavit deposed to before a court of record in Nigeria.”

Advertisement

“In relation to paragraph 12(2) of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee Guidelines, 2018”, 20 copies of such comments must reach the LPPC office “not later than 4pm on Tuesday, October 13, 2020”, it added.

Prominent lawyers on the shortlist include a former National Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe, a former commissioner in the administration of former Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State, Mr Remi Olatubora, and a former Dean of Faculty of Law of the University of Lagos and Oyo State Attorney General, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo.

Other shortlisted candidates include; Delta State Attorney General, Mr Peter Mrakpo, an Abuja based legal practitioner, Mr Bankole Akomolafe, Mr Sule Shua’ Ibu, Muhammad Ndanusa, Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, Charles Oguejiofor, Robert Emukpoeruo amongst others.

A breakdown of the figure showed that while 116 were practising lawyers, the remaining 21 were drawn from the academia.