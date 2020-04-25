Wapic Insurance PLC quoted at the nation’s stock market, has become the first Nigerian motor insurer to offer customers refunds on their insurance premiums during the current lock down.

The company noted that most drivers who had paid their premiums, now stay at homes without driving their vehicles due to the lock down.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Mary Agah, said the refund was meant to empower customers who otherwise have not been able to drive their vehicles to earn a living during this hard time.

She emphasized that Wapic was passing the benefit of reduced motor insurance claims to all its existing policy holders.