Residents of port Harcourt are demanding the disbandment of a task force set up by the Rivers State Government following the killing of a female police officer.

The victim who was on traffic duty when she met sudden death after she was shot by a fellow police officer was attached to a task force for decongesting the city.

Before the incident, the victim was popular amongst locals and motorists in the area where she had been the traffic officer for a very long time.

An Eyewitness, in a state of shock and sorrow was seen attempting to conceal the bleeding corpse out of respect, before it was evacuated.

Eyewitnesses explained that the victim was shot and killed by a police officer while trying to intervene as members of a task force tried to execute a government directive.

The community is now appealing to the state government to rein in members of the task force whom they accuse of high handedness across the city.

The Police assures its investigation would be thorough but that for now the erring officer has been arrested, disarmed and is facing orderly room trial.