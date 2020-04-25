Bayelsa state is firming up its boundaries and borders with sister states of Delta and Rivers, following the endorsement of the ban on inter-state movement by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.



Governor Douye Diri also joined the compliance enforcement team to appeal to travellers to obey the lockdown order when he visited the border communities of Adagbabiri and Igbogene.

Vehicles and travellers going into Bayelsa where halted at the border of Igbogene by team enforcing the lockdown orde of the government.