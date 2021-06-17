Major General Usman Yusuf, the new General Officer Commanding GOC, 8th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters, Sokoto, has condemned the attitude of local collaborators who aid suspected bandits in sabotaging the efforts of Nigeria Army forces combatting banditry in the North West.

The Army Chief disclosed this in Sokoto during a courtesy call on state Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the state Government House.

He said, local collaborators have on many occasions informed bandits of movement of troops especially when responding to distressed call.

He added that this often resulted in ambushed and loss of men of the Nigeria Army.

He appealed to the state government to engage the citizens on the need to collaborate and support the operation of the Nigeria Army, which is aimed at ending banditry and other criminality in the North West region.

According to him, Nigeria Army hardly suffer lost in a combat attack with the bandits but lost more men in ambush and efforts of saboteurs and collaborators.

The GOC who also doubles as the Force Commander, Joint Taskforce, Northwest, Operation Hadarin Daji says the Army headquarters is supplying new and sophistical equipment to prosecute the operation as he promised his men and officers will judiciously deplore those equipment to fight the battle to the finish.