Liverpool have beaten Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the Carabao Cup final at Wembley after the match ended in a scoreless draw following extra-time.

Both sides had goals ruled ruled out by VAR for offside and neither was able to break the deadlock during 120 minutes of action.

Liverpool however scored all 11 of their penalties but Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who came on as substitute for the shootout, failed to convert his spot-kick.