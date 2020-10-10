Eligible voters in Ondo state will today vote to elect another governor that will govern the affairs of the state for another years in office.

Seventeen political parties, including the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party, are fielding candidates in today’s governorship election in Ondo State.

However, there are only three main contestants and analysts have predicted the poll will largely be a three-horse race.

The three parties are the ruling APC, PDP, and the Zenith Labour Party, with Akeredolu, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi as the respective candidates.

Here are the live updates from the Sunshine state.

Advertisement

==================================================================

INEC adhoc staff arrived at Ijebu Owo, ward 5, Unit six as early 6.50 am with voting materials.

This is where the incumbent is expected to cast his vote.

Security men are available at the polling unit

Advertisement

==================================================================

Voters checking for their names at Ifowosopo ward 1 unit 10, Akoko north east. Security and inec officials already at the polling centre.

========================================================================

INEC adhoc officials now at Odo-Odigbo unit unit 6 Ward 10 under Ondo West Local government.

Advertisement

==============================================================

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has commended the turnout of voters for the election.

Accompanied by his wife, Betty, Govenor Akeredolu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise at Ijebu- Owo and other parts of Owo.

https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1314853165469179904

======================================================================

Advertisement

Former governor, Olusegun Mimiko arrives Lodasa polling unit 20 ward 07

https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1314857890503630848