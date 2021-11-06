Live Updates from Anambra Governorship Election

At about quarter past eight, at the Ezeuzu Junction ward zero two zero, which has thirty eight accredited voters, voters were seen hanging around as the Presiding Officers were seen getting ready for half past eight to begin the process

Speaking, the Presiding Officer, Victor Madueke, expressed joy at the turn out, saying they are ready for a hitch free election.

One of the voters, Engineer Obi Okafor, said they have come to perform their civic rights owing to the assurances by government that they will be safe.

Also on that street, there were some youths playing football and one of them, twenty one years old Chidiebube Okoye, said he is saddened he cannot cast his vote because his PVC was not out after he registered since June.

At Maternity Nibo, which had three polling units had begun voting and the voters turned out in their numbers to cast their votes.

===================================================

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano have exercised their constitutional duty by voting.

As early as 9:25 am, they arrived the Eri Primary School, Otuocha 1, polling unit 004 where there are 1162 number of registered voters.

Governor Obiano and wife commended the process by INEC as easier unlike 2019.

They called on eligible voters to come out and perform their civic duty without fear as everywhere is calm and peaceful.

===========================================

Voter Vitalis Ezeuko speaks on #AnambraDecides. He is happy that the election has been peaceful so far despite his fears coming from Edo State to vote

Voter Vitalis Ezeuko speaks on #AnambraDecides. After casting his vote, He scores INEC hgh so far and shares high expectations for the incoming administration

===================================================

Voting process begins at Inland Town Onitsha as the Transition Committee Chairman, Onitsha North, Comrade Patrick Aghamba leads.

=================================================

As at 10:03, INEC officials just arrived at St Peters primary school, UGA, Aguata ward polling unit 17.

=====================================

Voter, Nze Tochukwu Ikeagwuani, at Community Secondary School, Eziowelle Ward, Polling Unit 014, Speaks On Voting Delays At His Unit.

=======================================

Voters display their PVCs as they queue up eager to cast their ballots.

====================================

As at 10:10, voting ongoing in the five polling units at the Social Center, Amesi, Aguata LGA. The PDP Candidate is expected to vote here

==================================

Voting ongoing in the five polling units at the Social Center, Amesi, Aguata LGA. The PDP Candidate is expected to vote here

==============================================

Interview of Right Reverend Owen Nwokolo, Bishop On The Niger at the pooling Unit, All Saint 005 in Onitsha.

==================================================

Voters at Isuofia Ward, Polling Unit 002, Ofiyi Square, Umueze Village Isuofia, Aguata local government area has expressed their displeasure over the malfunctioning of the Bio Modal Verification Accreditation System, BIVAS.

Only one person has been able to vote out of over 500 voters on ground to exercise their franchise.

The voters are therefore calling for the immediate intervention of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to enable cast their votes.

Recall that the said polling unit is where the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo will cast his vote.

======================================

As at 1031am, voting is about to commence at Uga Aguata ward 1, polling unit 22 at Community secondary school, UGA

===========================================

The Bimodal Voters accreditation system used for this voter to authenticate his eligibility to vote. Voting has begin at UGA 1 ,OTIOGBATA HALL 3, POLLING UNIT 16

=========================================

As at 10:49am, .voters are getting agitated as the BVAS device fails to verify and authenticate their registration.

The problematic Biomodal Voter accreditation System at Ofeiyi polling unit 002, Isuofia ward, has started working again as voters are now being accredited and allowed to cast their votes.

After a frantic trouble shooting effort by the electoral officer, the faulty device was fixed and now in use

========================================

Voting ongoing in the five polling units at the Social Center, Amesi, Aguata LGA. The PDP Candidate is expected to vote here

=========================================

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo and his wife have arrived to vote at Social Centre, Amesi in Aguata Local Government area of Anambra State to vote.