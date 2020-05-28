The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control in Lagos has received donations of some Personal Protective Equipment and medical materials meant to serve more than 10,000 health workers.

This was made by the Lions Club International in Nigeria to be distributed to health care workers who are in the forefront of the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The humanitarian service group gave face masks, disposable gowns, face shield, hand gloves and other protective medical equipment worth millions of dollars to serve thousands of frontline ‘soilders’ in the battle towards curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the country.