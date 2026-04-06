A night attack has occurred in communities in Gebbe District of Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The attackers reportedly set houses and other buildings ablaze on Sunday night. Reports indicate that the attackers emerged from their hideout in the Wawa Forest area in the Borgu Local Government Area…...

A night attack has occurred in communities in Gebbe District of Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attackers reportedly set houses and other buildings ablaze on Sunday night.

Reports indicate that the attackers emerged from their hideout in the Wawa Forest area in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State, which borders the affected communities in Shanga.

The communities affected by the arson include Kalkami, Tungar Bori, and Kawara, among others.

Available information confirmed that, in addition to Kalkami, the unidentified attackers suspected to be bandits also burnt down Kawara village on Monday morning.

Across all the affected communities, an undisclosed number of deaths and injuries were recorded.

The Vice Chairman of Shanga Local Government Area, Adamu Hamza Gebbe, confirmed the incident.

Also condemning the incident in a phone conversation with our reporter, the District Head of Gebbe, Alhaji Haruna Usman, said residents of the affected communities had fled to safe areas.