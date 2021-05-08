An EndSARS protester, Sarah Ibrahim concluded her testimony before the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry, investigating the October 20 shooting at the Lekki toll gate.

She presented several video clips, admitted as exhibits of happenings that evening when soldiers stormed the Lekki toll gate where #EndSARS protesters were gathered. in her earlier testimony,

She accused the officers from the 81 division of the Nigerian army of shooting sporadically and at the crowd, injuring some of the protesters. an unspecified number is also feared dead.

From the clips viewed by the panel and everyone present, there was a high degree of chaos, tension happening and blood spilled on the ground. some protesters are seen drenched in blood.

In one shot, someone’s head appears blown open and another’s stomach is seen open, with the intestines out.

She confirmed to the panel, in response to the enquiry of her lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika that the videos she presented could all be verified on Google Drive, to ascertain the time, date, place of the recording as well as the device used .

According to her, about 15 persons were hit by the bullets who were being attended to by fellow protesters.

She alleged that the army officers bundled those feared dead onto their truck including one Lekan Sanusi, whose petition is also before the panel. but he later escaped.

The witness also presented a video of a victim’s mother who stated in an interview gathered by the group how her son was allegedly killed and her inability to retrieve his corpse till date.

Ndifreke Sunday who spoke in Ibibio language , through a translator, Ajake Samuel, said her sun, Victor Sunday, had since relocated to Lagos leaving his mother and four siblings behind in Akwa Ibom state.

She said she learnt from his friend in Lagos that her son had been shot and killed by the soldiers. she adds that she hasn’t seen his corpse till now.

Another protester, Abidemi Ajasa who was a security volunteer on the protest ground working that night was also allegedly killed. his mum, Mrs Ajasa. was also filmed saying she claimed his corpse from the swamp around the tollgate.