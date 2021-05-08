Unknown Gunmen have killed five policemen and one woman during a Saturday dawn attack at the Divisional Police headquarters, Odoro Ikpe in Ini local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

Chairman of the council, Mr. Israel Adaisin, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, blamed members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the attack.

According to the Local government council boss, the gunmen invaded the divisional police station around 2:45 am and killed five police officers.

He added that the gunmen also killed one woman, burnt several vehicles and destroyed other facilities.

He said eyewitnesses told him the gunmen, numbering more than 40, arrived the council headquarters in two buses and a Sienna car.

”They arrived Ini Local Government Area with sophisticated weapons, broke into the police facility at precisely 2:45am, killing five policemen on duty, burning of vehicles while inflicting injuries on others,” he stressed.

He added some police officers who attempted to repel the gunmen were overrun.

Adaisin, who visited the scene of the attack with member representing Ini Constituency in Akwa Ibom Assembly, Emmanuel Bassey, appealed for calm while condoling with the victims.

According to him: “I can confirm that gunmen arrived Ini Local Government Area with two buses and one Sienna car on Saturday at 2:45 am numbering more than 40 men, killed 5 policemen on duty and one woman at Odoro Ikpe Police station while burning several vehicles during the attack.

”I want to also extend my heartfelt condolences to the fallen heroes families and the Nigerian Police Force who died in the line of duty.

”I want to also thank the youths of Ini Local Government Area who were proactive in raising alarm which was the needed force that helped to reduce the level of casualties which would have been recorded as a result of the attack.

”I urge the good people of Ini LGA to stay calm as we are working with relevant security agencies and the Government of Akwa Ibom State to ensure that the situation is contained and necessary modalities are being put in place to forestall a reoccurrence.

”There is no cause for fear as the culprits will be brought to book in no distant time.”