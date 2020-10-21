The Nigerian Bar Association in a swift reaction has asked the military high command to immediately identify and name for immediate dismissal and prosecution, the officers involved in Tuesdays shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos.

The NBA president Olumide Akpata also stated that the body shall immediately commence legal proceedings at all relevant fora (both locally and internationally) against the Nigerian Military and other relevant authorities, on

behalf of the families of the victims, for abuse of power, disregard of rules of engagement and other infringement of the fundamental rights(including right to life) of the affected citizens.

Mr Akpata stated that this quote act of recklessness and lawlessness by the security apparatus of the Government, appears to have been a carefully calculated and premeditated attack.

He added that, even if the protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza were in breach of the curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government, such a misdemeanor or breach did not warrant the use of live ammunition by the Nigerian military to confront otherwise peaceful, unarmed and defenseless protesters