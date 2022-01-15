Lekan Balogun will be crowned as next Olubadan soon- Ladoja

Olubadan-in- council has resolved the rancor and controversies surrounding the appointment of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The council revealed this through the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja while speaking with the newsmen after a closed door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state at the Governor’s house, Agodi Ibadan

According to the former Governor, issues concerning the withdrawal of suits would also be resolved and publicly announced before the appointment of the Otun Olubadan, as the successor of Oba Saliu Adetunji who joined his ancestors on the 2nd of this month.

Senator Rashidi Ladoja assured the people of Ibadan and Oyo State at large that the issue will be totally solved by next week and the next Olubadan will be crowned.

Governor Seyi Makinde had pledged that the Ibadan traditional institution will revert to it original concept while on a condolence visit to the family of the deaceased Olubadan.

Ten except one out of the 11 High Chiefs of the Olubadan in council attended the meeting with the Governor