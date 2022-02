Chief judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola has dismissed the case challenging the consent judgment that nullified the promotion of Ibadan High Chiefs as Obas.

This followed a withdrawal of the case instituted by Olubadan-in-council.

The judgment has now cleared the controversy surrounding the appointment of Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the new Olubadan of Ibadanland.