Indian acting legend Soumitra Chatterjee has died from complications relating to Covid-19.

He was aged 83

According to reports, the movie star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, India.

He suffered from complications and his condition was said to have deteriorated over the last few days before he died.

Mr Chatterjee was best known for his role in films such as Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Ashani Sanket and Saat Pake Bandha.

Outside films, Chatterjee very creative. He edited a literary magazine, published more than 30 books of essays and poetry; acted, directed and wrote an equal number of plays and painted.

The acting legend was handed Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, in 2012 as well as France’s Legion of Honour in 2018.