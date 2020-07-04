Legendary Barcelona midfielder Xavi has agreed to replace Quique Setien as the club’s manager.

61-year-old Quique Setien has endured a tough tenure at the helm of the Catalan giants since replacing Ernesto Valverde in January, and speculation has mounted that the club’s board are ready to sack him.

There are indications that club captain Lionel Messi who has been considering his future at the club wants Xavi to return as manager.

The Legendary Barcelona midfielder, who currently manages Al-Sadd in Qatar, will earn 5.4 million pounds annually from his new bumper contract.

Xavi made 767 first-team appearances for Barcelona and joined the club at the age of 11 before progressing through their world-renowned La Masia academy system.

He was a part of the Spanish team that won the 2010 FIFA World cup tournament in south Africa.

Xavi has admitted that he and his coaching staff are preparing to take charge of Barcelona in the future.