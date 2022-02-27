Leeds United Sack Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch to take Over

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds United, it was confirmed, with the club fighting a relegation battle in the Premier League.

Leeds suffered a torrid week, first suffering a 6-0 defeat away to Liverpool on Wednesday before enduring a 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at home on Saturday.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: “This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club. With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road.

He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all.

The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status.

Recent results and performances have not met our expectations. We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.”

Bielsa, 66, joined Leeds in 2018, guiding the club back to the Premier League by winning the Championship in 2020, ending the club’s 16-year absence from England’s top-flight.