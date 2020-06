The Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab, said the Embassy has suspended issuing working visas to Nigerians seeking to work in Lebanon particularly for domestic workers.

The decision is coming at a time some Nigerians working in Lebanon have complained of maltreatment.

The Ambassador told the visiting Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa in his Abuja office that the mission suspended the issuance from May 1.