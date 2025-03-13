A leadership crisis has erupted in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State following a factional congress that produced a new state executive.

A faction of the party conducted a congress on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, which declared Ahmed Atta as Chairman and Abdulrahaman Idris as Secretary.

Reacting, the incumbent Chairman, Mouktar Oricha, dismissed the congress as an effort in futility, stating that his tenure remains valid until April 2026.

Oricha described those behind the congress as faceless political criminals, insisting that their actions were a violation of due process.

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for boycotting the congress, reinforcing its illegitimacy.

He urged the public to disregard the outcome of the congress, emphasizing, “This so-called congress, held by individuals masquerading as SDP members, is laughable and criminal in a modern democratic setting. These individuals are faceless and sponsored by their paymasters to create chaos in our party.”

Oricha revealed that he has petitioned INEC, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police to disregard the “charade” called a congress.

“I am the authentic Chairman of SDP in Kogi State, and we will not allow intruders to destroy the party we have built over the years. This congress is null and void and cannot stand.”

Oricha recalled that the legitimate congress that produced him as Chairman was conducted on April 9, 2022, meaning that his four-year tenure remains valid until April 2026.

The crisis underscores the deepening factional struggles within the Kogi SDP, as rival groups battle for control ahead of future elections.