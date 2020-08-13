The House of Representatives has launched investigations into alleged diversion of donor funds by some non governmental organisations operating in the country.

The lawmakers assure those concerned it will be fair to all he activities of many non governmental organisations have been called to question in recent times.

While some are accused of fronting for some powerful forces, especially in the fight against terrorism, others face allegations of corruption and diversion of the grants received.

Only days ago, the Katsina state government banned NGOs from visiting Internally displaced persons camps as a result of alleged shady deals.

A petition by the Transparent Extractive Sector Operators Initiative, TESOI to the parliament is the cause of this probe.

The organisation had written to the House accusing three likemind groups of diverting International and locally sourced grants to other entities.

TESOI named the promoters of Insignia Development and Consultancy Services Limited, Youth Participation Against Corruption and Youth Alive Foundation of breaching professional ethics in the course of their operations.

The lawmakers have now commenced probe into the allegation.

The absence of the petitioner stalled the technical session but the legislators say they are determined to dig into the veracity or otherwise of the allegations levelled against the three organisations.