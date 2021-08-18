The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has revitalized its operations across the state, taking full advantage of the new waste collection trucks and double dino bins injected into its fleet by Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as part of his administration’s push to realize the second pillar of the ‘THEMES’ Agenda: Health and Environment.

The enormous benefit that trucks have brought to waste management in recent times cannot be overemphasized, as their capacity to collect, transport, and dispose waste has greatly improved, their presence in a ubiquitous manner can be felt in every nook and space of the state, and steadily, a hitherto massive waste that adorn the landscape is gradually and steadily disappearing, to the delight and satisfaction of residents.

According to a statement issued by Akinleye Hakeem Kayode, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA, “the narrative is changing and we will take full advantage of this by not resting on our oars until our core goal of guaranteeing a sustainably clean environment is met.

Advertisement

“The landfill rehabilitation is another important component of the Authority’s operational drive.

“The large landfills distributed throughout the state are currently undergoing restoration, which has had a significant impact on our operations, and one apparent aspect is the amount of traffic surrounding the locations.

“It is worth noting that the rehabilitation of these landfills, particularly capping, road networks, and upgrading, actually began in March of this year, but efforts were severely delayed by rains, and the process was forced to halt by the end of April/May owing to the terrible and unfavorable weather.

“Work on the landfills has, however, resumed in earnest, taking advantage of the August break, and we want to assure Lagosians that the exercise will be completed in the next ten days, and the good news is that the turn-around time will radically improve, and the traffic snarl caused by the rehabilitation works will disappear.

“Similarly, some of the old LAWMA collection trucks would be delivered to some of the PSP operators whose trucks were destroyed during the terrible EndSARS demonstration in order to support their operations, enhance their capacity for better service delivery, and optimize performance. In this regard, a committee has been formed to ensure transparency and due process, similar to the last one, which had previously been finished.

Advertisement

“The Authority wants to reassure Lagosians that it will continue to seek guidance from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources on a regular basis, as well as collaborate on the formulation of appropriate policies, programs, and directions, to ensure a clean cityscape and a livable environment for all.

“Furthermore, LAWMA will improve and upscale its regulatory role, through constant monitoring of the over 450 PSP operators across the state for efficiency and compliance, our Marine operations; Medical Waste; School Waste; Market operations; Construction, Demolition and Disaster Waste operations (E-waste inclusive); Recycling programme; Waste to Energy; Waste to Wealth and over 15 waste management programmes that the Authority oversees.

“The Authority hereby appeals to Lagosians for their understanding, patience, and support as we apply all scientific and technological approaches to achieve a sustainably cleaner environment for the benefit of all.

“While assuring you of our total commitment to our filial duties and responsibilities, we would like to use this medium to once again ask Lagosians and tenements not to dump refuse indiscriminately in unauthorised places, to patronize our assigned PSP operators, and to pay your waste bills on time, in order to ensure a sustainably cleaner environment”.