The Police have dispersed Yoruba nation agitators who gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, with water cannon and teargas.

The Lagos state Police command had on Friday embarked on show of force across state to send signal against the planned rally.

Speaking at Ojota, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the aftermath of the End SARS protest necessitated the need to prevent any rally over fear of being hijacked by the hoodlums.