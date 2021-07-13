Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the family of Yusuf Barnanas Bala (Bantex).

Mr Bala, the immediate past deputy governor of Kaduna state, died on Sunday at the age of 64 at an Abuja hospital following a protracted illness.

He was deputy to Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019 after which he resigned to contest for Kaduna South Senate seat in 2019 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but lost to Senator Danjuma La’ah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He was at one time Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

He represented Kaura federal constituency in the House of Representatives between 2007 – 2011 on the platform of the PDP.