The Oyo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it has deployed over 2500 of it’s officers to every part of the state to ensure a hitch free Eid el Kabir celebration.

The Oyo state commandant of the NSCDC Michael Adaralewa made this known through a press release made available by the state’s Civil Defence public Relations Officer, Oluwole Olusegun.

According to statement all officers and men of the Corps will be deployed both uniform and under cover personnel will be deployed to all flash spot in the State in other to protect lives and properties of the citizens of Oyo State.

The statement noted that the state commandant has also directed all the Area Commanders, Divisional officers, Agro Rangers, Counter Terrorism Unit and Disaster management unit as part of the 2500 officers deployed for the festive period.

He stressed that they will be positioned at all eid praying grounds, Recreational Parks, motor parks and other places of Interest so as to be fully guarded to ensure hitch free celebration.

While wishing the Muslims faithful’s in the State happy Eid El Kabir celebration, the Commandant appealed to all residents in the State to always report any suspicious person or persons to the nearest Security agencies of government in their vicinity.

Commandant Michael Adaralewa called on the parents and guidance to educate their children on the dangers involved in engaging in Vandalism and other negative vices.