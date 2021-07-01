A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC in Zamfara state Abdullahi Shinkafi has faulted the recent action of former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa over the decision of the National Body of the party in Zamfara state

The National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC Mai Mala Buni and other Governors of the party has during the formal Defection of the Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle and other members to the party Disolves the state executive council of the APC in Zamfara and declare Governor Bello Matawalle as leader of the party in the state

This decision did not go down well with former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa and their lieutenants

The duo had earlier rejected the dissolution of the state executive council, saying it is a move to hand over the party to Governor Bello Matawalle’s camp

Abdullahi Shinkafi at a press conference in Gusau calls on the national body of the party to deal with anyone who violate the constitution of the party.

He described the action of former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari led team as a move to create faction in the party.

The APC Chieftain call on the national body of the party to expel Former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari, Senator Kabiru Marafa and their lieutenants who goes public to violate the decision of the National body of the party.

They call on Governor Nasir El-rufai to stay away from the politics of Zamfara State and desist from giving cover to who he described as enemies of Zamfara politics.