The Lagos State Government says it will establish a butchers’ academy in order to train new and existing butchers in global best practices on slaughtering in the red meat value chain in the State.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, stated this on Thursday at the test run of a new semi-mechanised abattoir for cow and goat under the Public-Private Partnership at the Bariga area of the State.

The Commissioner noted that the semi-mechanised abattoir at Bariga would create about 2000 direct and indirect jobs when fully operational, adding that the aim of the partnership was to show Lagosians the need for safe, sanitised and hygienic slaughtering of meat.

She said that the State government is receptive to the idea of collaborating with the private sector participants to have facilities such as the Bariga abattoir, with a view to ensuring the proper slaughtering of meat in a hygienic and wholesome manner.

Abisola Olusanya added that there are 12 semi and full mechanised operational abattoirs in the state and some of them were setup through the public private partnerships.