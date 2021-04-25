As part of its mandate and passion to create equal access to justice, the Office of the Public Defender, has offered free legal representation in courts to 350 inmates of all Correctional Centres in Lagos State

In a statement issued by the Director of the Agency, Dr. Babajide Martins, the inmates were identified during OPD’s visits to correctional centres as parts of its mandate to render assistance to vulnerable inmates, who are in dire need of legal representation in courts.

Dr. Martins said it is unfortunate that many inmates of the correctional centres are lacking legal representation, especially those awaiting trial, due to their inability to afford the fees.

According to him, some of the inmates that OPD has selected to benefit from the free representation have spent many years behind bars with charges for various offences including Armed Robbery, Assault, Cultism, Murder, Manslaughter and Stealing under false pretense.

While revealing that the Office would increase the number of its visits to correctional centres in the State in order to assist more inmates, Martins said most of them have also expressed their desire for a plea bargain to hasten their court cases.