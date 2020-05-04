The Lagos State Government has discharged another 14 patients of covid-19.

According to a tweet from the handle of the State’s Ministry of Health , “14 more #COVID19 patients; 6 females & 8 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.”

The patients; 7 from Onikan, 2 from IDH, Yaba, 4 from LUTH & 1 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark)Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 261.