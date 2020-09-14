The Lagos State Government says it will continue to work to enhance the standards of teaching in all its institutions of higher learning and the welfare of its workers.

In a statement signed by the special adviser on Education to the State Governor, Tokunbo Wahab, the State Government in its reaction to the protesting workers said the state University gets the sum of 450 million naira monthly and expects the management of the institution to apply it judiciously.

It added that the State Government expects the management of the institution and others like it to be responsible in staffing and application of both its subvention and internally generated revenue.

The special adviser said the State Government has continued to provide infrastructure which includes the recently approved 8000 plus bed hostel in the University and payment of accreditation exercises for courses in the institution which gulped N500 million naira during the last round.

According to Mr Wahab, the State Government expects that the management of the Lagos State University and other related institutions to pay up their staff salaries to avoid situations that looks more like deliberate sabotage of the efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration as schools prepare for resumption in the State.