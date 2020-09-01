The Lagos State Government has commenced the immediate reconstruction and repairs of the fence of buildings damaged by a helicopter that crashed into a residential area in Opebi, Ikeja.

Following the tragic crash that claimed the lives of the three people on board, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Saturday visited the site of the crash at Salvation Road in Opebi area of the state, 24 hours after the incident, to assess the extent of the damage.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA), who disclosed this in a tweet, said that reconstruction of the fence was in line with the Governor’s pledge to rebuild the damaged structures.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking to journalists after looking around the crash site and meeting with the owners of the affected buildings, promised that Lagos State Government will carry out integrity tests on the buildings and do necessary repairs and assist the affected families.

The Governor also commended all the federal and state agencies for their quick response by moving to the site shortly after the helicopter crash.

The Governor promised to assist the senior citizens to reduce their psychological, physical, and emotional hardship, which may have been caused by the incident.