Lagos State Government has commenced the registration of primary school pupils into government-owned schools across the State.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Femi Hamzat, flagged off the registration exercise of pupils for compulsory Nursery /Primary education for the Y2021/2022 academic sessions during the 2021 Children’s Day celebration held at the Police College, Ikeja, on Thursday.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, speaking after performing a symbolic registration for some pupils at Central Primary School, Ikeja, said that it is the right of every child in Lagos State to access quality and free basic education.

Mrs. Adefisayo implored parents registering their children to take good care of them by instilling morals in the children while also supporting them in their academic activities.

The Chairman of LASUBEB, Mr. Wahab Alawiye-King disclosed that the free registration is an annual tradition of LASUBEB in ensuring that every child of school age is not left behind in receiving quality teaching and learning in the State.

Advertisement

He noted that facilities and amenities needed are being put in place for the children’s fundamental skills development and learning capabilities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja and other Board Members of LASUBEB also participated in the symbolic registration of some pupils for the new academic session.