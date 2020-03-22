The Lagos State Government has directed all civil servants in the state to work from home for the next 14 days.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who gave the order during a live broadcast on Sunday, said the directive is part of precautions to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

Sanwo-Olu said “All public offices will go on a 14-day lockdown in Lagos State.

“We are shutting down almost 70% of our work force from Monday, 23rd March 2020

“We have set-up another isolation centre in Gbagada. The elderly must avoid things that expose them unnecessarily

Calling for strict adherence to instructions from health professionals, the Governor urged Nigerians who returned from trips abroad to self-isolate themselves.

