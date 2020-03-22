The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered immediate release of all suspects detained for minor offences at all police formations in the State to enhance suspects’ safety.

He made this known through a press release by the Police Public Relations officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

He also directs all the command’s tactical squads, area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to ensure full implementation of the order of the state government banning all high density gatherings.

He warned members of the public to stay clear of any social or religious gathering that may attract up to 50 persons, noting that his officers will strictly enforce the government directives.

He urged members of the public to reach the Police command through the control room number 08081770416 or 08081770419 if they noticed where the order of the state Government is been violated.