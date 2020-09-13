The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Lagos State Mrs Folasade Adefisayo has announced the plans for both Public and Private Schools resumption in the State after the lockdown of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State government in a statement stated that a new 2020/2021 academic session will resume Monday 21st September 2020

1. All classes except the pre-primary in Private Primary and Secondary Schools in Lagos State are permitted to resume for a new 2020/2021 academic session

2. Only the Present JS 3 and SS 2 students are allowed to resume in Public Schools.

3. Boarding activities allowed in public and private schools for the classes permitted to resume.

The Government also added that in the meantime, the unopened classes in public schools will continue their lessons on the government’s various distance learning platforms (Online platform, radio, television and WhatsApp) while the next phase for physical resumption will be announced in due course.

Schools must also comply with safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA). The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate Schools’ preparedness.