The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA in an overnight operation has concluded a recovery operation that commenced when a gas tanker exploded yesterday night.

3 people are reported to have died in the aftermath of the explosion.

LASEMA and it’s collaborators have successfully extinguished the resultant fire from the gas tanker which broke out at Maryland at the front of Sheraton Hotels and Towers when a loaded gas tanker with unknown registration exploded on motion while traveling inwards Ikeja.

Pressurized gas that escaped from the fully loaded gas tanker discharged into the atmosphere and spread in all directions, especially that of the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation, OPIC, where it was ignited at an eatery domiciled on the building’s ground floor, which resulted in a fire.

This resultant fire led to the blowback that completely razed 22 of the vehicles parked within the OPIC premises beside the Opebi Sheraton Hotels and Towers, trapping it’s occupants and leaving the the OPIC plaza extensively damaged.

However, the Agency’s Paramedics Team administered Pre-Hospital treatment to numerous victims that sustained various degrees of burns, before they were taken to various government owned hospitals at Gbagada Burns Unit, LASUTH and General Hospitals nearest to the incident scene for further treatment, while the Agency’s heavy duty equipment, Goliath-the giant forklift and a Flat body truck were deployed to recover carcass of the burnt gas tanker, while Dampening down operation continued for hours after.

The fire which was extinguished through collaborative efforts of LASEMA Response Teams, LASEMA Fire Unit, the Lagos State Fire and Safety Service, and the Nigerian Police Force was coordinated by the Director General/CEO of LASEMA.

In addition, the affected OPIC Plaza building, was cordoned off for security and safety purposes, till when further enumeration would be conducted this morning.

Situation report on the Maryland, Ikeja incident emanating from the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, has it that, “On arrival of the Agency officials at scene of the incident, it was discovered that a Gas Tanker was engulfed by fire.

Information gathered revealed that the fire started as a result of explosion while the gas tanker was moving inward Ikeja.

“The fire spread to OPIC plaza and affected the building and vehicles parked at the car park.