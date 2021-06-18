The Government of Ogun State and the Management of Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation have expressed and sadness over the tragic incident of fire that gutted OPIC Plaza, along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja on Thursday night.

The Ogun State government said available report to it indicates the fire by a gas tanker that exploded in front of the Plaza and as a result 3 people lost their lives while some persons were seriously injured and are receiving treatment.

The Ogun State Government extended its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the fire incident.

It also commended the efforts of the fire service men who promptly responded when they were called upon while also appreciating the efforts of security officials who did not allow hoodlums to take advantage of the incident.

The Ogun State government called for calm while urging the public to wait for a report by the relevant agencies into the fire and avoid speculation.