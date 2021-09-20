Breaking News

LASEMA again, rescues four adult males from accident, recovers two 2 vehicles

In a recent operation, LASEMA rescued four people; this time, the victims were all adult males involved in a road traffic collision at Stadium inward Barracks.

 

An ambulance in a convoy rammed into a mini van along Ikorodu Road inward Stadium, less than 16 hours after the Agency rescued and provided Pre-Hospital care to four adults, two males and two females, who were injured at the Abatti Barracks incident, before being transported to a General Hospital yesterday.

A statement from the Head, Public Affairs-LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said today’s incident which was relayed to the Agency’s Emergency Operation Center, EOC, through the 767/112 Toll Free Lines at 12:29pm was attended in a record time of 10 minutes when the Agency’s Emergency Response Team, the Cobra Unit from Onipan arrived the incident scene exactly 12:39pm.

Situation Report on the traffic accident at Stadium inward Barracks from the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu has it that;

“The Agency’s response team encountered a traffic accident between a mini van with registration number AKD 676YC and an ambulance at the aforementioned address.

“Further investigation revealed that while on motion, the ambulance in a convoy, hit the mini van from behind. No loss of lives, but four adult males were left with injuries and were tended by the Agency’s premedical team at the incident scene and thereafter, taken to Randle General Hospital in Surulere for further medical attention.

“The Agency’s response team at the scene alongside LASTMA and Police officials recovered the accident vehicles off the road to a layby.

“Agency’s Paramedical Team has taken last of the accident victims to the Trauma Center in Gbagada.

“Operation concluded. Agency’s Response Team heading back to base”.

