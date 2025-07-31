Lagos State Association of Vice-Chairmen (LASACVIC) has officially released the list for the executive members for 2025- 2029. The decision was taken at the association’s first executive meeting on Thursday. Top on the list is the vice chairman ifako-ijaiye LG, Hon. Oluwatoyin Akerele as chair...

Lagos State Association of Vice-Chairmen (LASACVIC) has officially released the list for the executive members for 2025- 2029.

The decision was taken at the association’s first executive meeting on Thursday.

Top on the list is the vice chairman ifako-ijaiye LG, Hon. Oluwatoyin Akerele as chairman of the board, and Hon. Muizz Dosunmu as the Deputy chairman.

Others on the list are Hon. Kabir Kareem from Ijede LCDA as the General Secretary, Hon. Muri sim Badru from Eti-Osa LG as the Assistant Secretary and Hon Vinod Obasa as the PRO from Agege LG, Legal officer , Barr.Mattew olaleye from Coker aguda LCDA, welfare officer hon. Adebisi Francis from Alimosho LG.

See full list of the Exco below..

1. Chairman

Hon.Oluwatoyin Akerele

Ifako-Ijaiye LG

2. Deputy Chairman

Hon.Muizz Dosunmu

Surulere LG

3. General Secretary

Hon.Kabir Kareem

Ijede LCDA

4. Assistant Secretary

Hon.Murisiq Badru

Eti-Osa LG

5. Senatorial Chairman (West)

Hon.Shakir Sadiq

Isolo LCDA

6. Senatorial Chairman (East)

Hon.Oluremi Alogba

Lekki LCDA

7. Senatorial Chairman (Central)

Hon.Ganiu Ismail

Apapa LG

8. Board of Trustee (BOT)

Hon.Wasiu Dehinsilu

Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA

9. Financial Secretary

Hon.Islamiyyat Aregbe

Oshodi-Isolo LG

10. Treasurer

Hon.Oluwole Sosanya

Kosofe LG

11. P.R.O

Hon.AbdulGaniyu Obasa

Agege LG

12. Legal Officer

Barr.Mathew Olaleye

Coker-Aguda LCDA

13. Welfare Officer

Hon.Adebisi Francis

Alimosho LG

14. Ex-Officio 1

Hon. Nutayi O.Funmi

Badagry WestLCDA

15. Ex- Officio 2

Hon.Adesegun Aluko

Ikorodu West LCDA

16. Ex-Offico 3

Hon.Moshood Momoh

Lagos Maitland LG

17. Ex-Officio 4

Hon.Ashara Maureen

Amuwo-Odofin LG