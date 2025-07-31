Lagos State Association of Vice-Chairmen (LASACVIC) has officially released the list for the executive members for 2025- 2029.
The decision was taken at the association’s first executive meeting on Thursday.
Top on the list is the vice chairman ifako-ijaiye LG, Hon. Oluwatoyin Akerele as chairman of the board, and Hon. Muizz Dosunmu as the Deputy chairman.
Others on the list are Hon. Kabir Kareem from Ijede LCDA as the General Secretary, Hon. Muri sim Badru from Eti-Osa LG as the Assistant Secretary and Hon Vinod Obasa as the PRO from Agege LG, Legal officer , Barr.Mattew olaleye from Coker aguda LCDA, welfare officer hon. Adebisi Francis from Alimosho LG.
See full list of the Exco below..
1. Chairman
Hon.Oluwatoyin Akerele
Ifako-Ijaiye LG
2. Deputy Chairman
Hon.Muizz Dosunmu
Surulere LG
3. General Secretary
Hon.Kabir Kareem
Ijede LCDA
4. Assistant Secretary
Hon.Murisiq Badru
Eti-Osa LG
5. Senatorial Chairman (West)
Hon.Shakir Sadiq
Isolo LCDA
6. Senatorial Chairman (East)
Hon.Oluremi Alogba
Lekki LCDA
7. Senatorial Chairman (Central)
Hon.Ganiu Ismail
Apapa LG
8. Board of Trustee (BOT)
Hon.Wasiu Dehinsilu
Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA
9. Financial Secretary
Hon.Islamiyyat Aregbe
Oshodi-Isolo LG
10. Treasurer
Hon.Oluwole Sosanya
Kosofe LG
11. P.R.O
Hon.AbdulGaniyu Obasa
Agege LG
12. Legal Officer
Barr.Mathew Olaleye
Coker-Aguda LCDA
13. Welfare Officer
Hon.Adebisi Francis
Alimosho LG
14. Ex-Officio 1
Hon. Nutayi O.Funmi
Badagry WestLCDA
15. Ex- Officio 2
Hon.Adesegun Aluko
Ikorodu West LCDA
16. Ex-Offico 3
Hon.Moshood Momoh
Lagos Maitland LG
17. Ex-Officio 4
Hon.Ashara Maureen
Amuwo-Odofin LG