Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Friday welcomed the first babies of the year in four state-owned health facilities of Mushin General Hospital, Alimosho General Hospital, Orile Agege General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

The first baby, a male, baby Amoo was who was delivered at 12:01 weighed 3kg, he was delivered at Mushin General Hospital by Mrs Tomilola Amao.

Followed by another baby boy who weighed 4.35kg and delivered at 2:38 am by Mrs.Onumba Foluke was is the first baby of the year in Alimosho General Hospital.

Similarly, baby Ajayi, a girl, who weighed 2.35kg and delivered at 12:01a.m. by Mrs. Abosede Ajayi was the first baby of the year at Orile-Agege General Hospital while the first baby of the year at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (Ayinke House, LASUTH) is baby Adesola-Fagade.

The baby who weighed 3.3kg was delivered at 12.21 am to the family of Mr and Mrs Adesola-Fagade.

The mothers and babies are doing well. Welcoming the baby, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the baby of the Year programme was a symbolic event.

Receiving the babies, Mrs Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said: “It is worth stating that the Ministry of Health is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that our residents have access to services that promote health and wellbeing. And part of its obligations is to strengthen structures, improve programmes and expand services that help reduce neonatal and infant mortality and ensure safe motherhood.”