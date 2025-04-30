The Lagos State Government has announced plans to close both the inbound and oubound Third Mainland Bridge of the Oworonshoki/ Ogudu bridge partially from May 6 to September 23 2025.

Work will commence on May 6 on the Inbound Third Mainland Bridge section and end on the 14th of July with one lane closed at each point while motorists can use the Other.

Alternative route for the inbound especially for those going to the Victoria Island/Oshodi route through the Ojota/Ikorodu road/Anthony/Oshodi.

For those coming through Ikeja the alternative will be Maryland/Ikorodu road/ Funsho Williams/ Eko Bridge.

Repairs on the outbound Third Mainland Bridge section of the Oworonshoki/Ogudu bridge will commence on the 15th of July with alternative route for those going to the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway will be through Eko Bridge/Ikorodu road / Ojota.

For those going to the Ketu/Ikorodu axis of the State the alternative route will be Eko Bridge/ Funsho Williams/ Ikorodu road/ Ketu.

Lagos residents are also advised to note that the Ikorodu in the alternative route is the popular Ikorodu road that can links several parts of the metropolis.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and Other traffic management agencies will be on ground to provide adequate traffic Management services during this period.