The Lagos state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non-food markets.

They are now to open daily.

In a statement announcing this, the commissioner for local government and community affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said the Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

Dr. Ahmed pointed out that Mr. Governor also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.

He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the covid 19 protocols for their safety and the citizens at large.